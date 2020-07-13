As classes move online, here's how to keep your child safe from internet predators

Experts tell Local 5 the solution is limiting the number of hours your kids are online and having access to their passwords.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is helping you keep your kids safe while online.

With young children accessing the internet, they can be exposed to things like pornography, sexual predators and violence.

"The beginning discipline in the home is to limit how many hours they use the computer and you have to have full visibility of where they are going," said Partnership for a Healthy Iowa President Peter Komendowski.

Komendowski said children that are exposed to on the internet can have negative affects on their health like less sleep, bad eating habits and being less socialized.

Experts tell Local 5 the solution is limiting the number of hours your kids are online and having access to their passwords.