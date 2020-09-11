Two Waukee schools to move fully online due to COVID-19

WAUKEE, Iowa — Two schools in the Waukee Community School District will be moving online for the week of Nov. 9-13, the district announced via email Sunday.
Due to high COVID-19 student absentee rates, Prairieview Elementary and Waukee Middle School will be making the transition to a virtual learning model for the coming week.
As a result, all co-curricular and extracurricular activities, including sports practices, are canceled during that span.
The Waukee schoolboard will meet Monday night to discuss the option to submit a two-week waiver to the state to extend virtual learning through Thanksgiving break.
The district says they will also be providing access to their student attendance records through the dashboard on their website "in the coming days."