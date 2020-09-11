Two Waukee schools to move fully online due to COVID-19

Waukee CSD announced Sunday that Prairieview Elementary and Waukee Middle School will be temporarily moving to an online learning model for this week.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Two schools in the Waukee Community School District will be moving online for the week of Nov. 9-13, the district announced via email Sunday.

Due to high COVID-19 student absentee rates, Prairieview Elementary and Waukee Middle School will be making the transition to a virtual learning model for the coming week.

As a result, all co-curricular and extracurricular activities, including sports practices, are canceled during that span.

The Waukee schoolboard will meet Monday night to discuss the option to submit a two-week waiver to the state to extend virtual learning through Thanksgiving break.