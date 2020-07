The resolution is not a mask mandate but encourages but Mayor Bob Andeweg says this is for the public's best interest.

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale City Council is now encouraging all members of the community to wear face masks in public. That resolution was approved Tuesday.

While it's not a mandate, Mayor Andeweg says until there's a vaccine this is the best line of defense.

"It's a matter of respect for yourself, for your neighbors, for your friends and family," says Mayor Andeweg. "So please do what you can to wear masks."