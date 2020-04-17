Class no longer in session: COVID-19 shuts down Iowa schools for the spring

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced, among other measures, school buildings at public districts and private schoosl will remain closed for the rest of the year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As cases of COVID-19 continue to grow across the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced Friday that all schools—both public and private—will be closed for the rest of the school year.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean an early start to summer vacation.

"Even though our school buildings are closed, learning opportunities across Iowa are in full swing thanks to the efforts of our school staff and leaders," Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo said.

The decision was made based on the Iowa Department of Public Health's recommendations to ensure students and staff are safe.

As of Friday, there are 2,332 positive cases of the coronavirus in Iowa, with 64 fatalities and 19,460 negative tests.

"Under normal circumstances, the timeline for developing continuous learning plans would take months, years even," Dr. Lebo said. "Our schools developed and implemented solutions in only a matter of weeks."

Although school buildings will remain closed through the end of the school year, that doesn't include locations approved and participating in the USDA's Summer Food Service Program, or those providing temporary childcare.

More changes rolled out by the state Friday:

Waived instructional time requirements for the remainder of the 2019-2020 regularly scheduled academic year for schools that continue to provide continuous learning through one of two approved options: voluntary educational enrichment opportunities, required educational services, or a combination of the two.

Requires schools to submit a Return to Learn Plan to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1, outlining ways they will address disruptions to learning as a result of COVID-19. This could include summer school, enrichment activities or other opportunities to address the needs of learners.

Waived the requirement that schools start no earlier than Aug. 23, allowing school districts and nonpublic schools to make local decisions about the length of their 2020-2021 academic year.

State leaders also canceled spring sports seasons, and will make a decision about summer sports activities and when other extraciricular activities can continue by June 1.

For more information, visit the Iowa Department of Education’s COVID-19 Guidance and Information webpage.