Bed capacity main concern for hospitals treating coronavirus patients as flu season looms

Dr. William Yost with UnityPoint Heath said another huge concern is the mental health of hospital staff.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) shows a huge surge in hospitalizations as the pandemic continues into flu season, and doctors are worried there won't be enough beds for everyone.

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report dated Oct. 4, says for the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, on average, 60 patents with confirmed COVID-19 and 37 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to Iowa hospitals.

During her Wednesday press conference on the state's response to the pandemic, Gov. Kim Reynolds said she's aware and hospitals are handling it.

"Right now, it's more general population tied to community spread," Reynolds said.

The governor also said her team is on the phone everyday checking in with hospitals to make sure they have everything they need.

Dr. William Yost works at UnityPoint Health. He told Local 5's Rachel Droze that there's enough personal protective equipment at the hospital, which is seeing an increase in hospitalizations.

It's bed capacity that worries him, especially as flu season approaches. Another worry is the mental health of those that keep the hospital running.

"I particularly worry about the nursing staff who are on the front lines every day as well as the hospitalists and the respiratory therapists and the pharmacists. This is emotionally demanding. It takes a toll," Yost said.

Below is a graph that shows hospitalizations by each Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC). The state is split into six regions. The point of these regions is to make sure Iowa hospitals are able to send resources to one another as needed by utilizing the Iowa National Guard.

The graph shows that hospitalizations across every region are increasing, some more steady than others. RMCC 3, which is northwest Iowa, saw the biggest spike Sunday to Monday. Total hospitalizations increased from 101 to 119.

While that increase is significant, Dr. Yost said it's not as dramatic as what he saw in May. Yost said he sees a steady stream of patients coming in daily, but not necessarily one big surge.

Local 5 also spoke with Sara Willette, whom of which has been compiling coronavirus data on a website that she created herself.

The Iowa COVID-19 Tracker website goes over every detail that the IDPH site has, but she also tracks information on school closures due to the virus.

She noticed that more educators are testing positive for the virus.

The White House report says community transmission has remained high throughout the month with many deaths in the state being preventable. The task force recommends testing at high levels and wearing masks indoors at public settings.

The governor remains adamant that she won't issue a statewide mask mandate.