Equinox, SoulCycle requiring proof of COVID vaccination starting in September

The requirements will start with facilities in New York, then expand to the company's other markets.

Equinox Group announced Monday the company will start requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination for all of its club members, riders and employees next month.

In a statement the fitness partners said beginning in "early September," all members, riders and employees will be required to show one-time proof of COVID vaccination in order to enter Equinox clubs, SoulCycle studios, and corporate offices, starting with ones in New York City.

Members and employees will be able to prove they're vaccinated with either a physical vaccination card, photo of their vaccination card or a digital vaccine card. Equinox Group said it would look to expand the policy to all its markets eventually, but did not give any timetable for when that might begin.

The new policy comes after the company found, "an overwhelming majority of members expressed support for requiring vaccines in order to access Equinox clubs," according to the release. Though the policy is likely to affect few of the company's existing customers and employees. According to a recent internal survey, 96% of responding members reporting being vaccinated, as did 89% of responding employees.