Iowa Department of Public Health: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa up to 38

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health announced nine additional cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 38.
Two are from Polk County, two are from Dallas County, three are from Johnson County, one is from Washington County and one other is from Winneshiek County.
Gov. Kim Reynolds released a new video on testing criteria.
199 Iowans are still being monitored while 61 have already completed monitoring.
