Iowa State University adds COVID-19 clause to housing contracts

ISU said by choosing to live on campus, students accept possible risk of exposure.

AMES, Iowa — This week, Local 5 spoke with Peter Englin, Associate Vice President for Campus Life for Iowa State University, about what students need to know before moving into dorms for the fall.

Amid the pandemic, the university's Department of Residence (DOR) has added an addendum to the 2020-21 on-campus housing contract.

In the clause, the university says "...residents acknowledge and understand the risk of possible exposure to and illness from infectious diseases, including COVID-19."

It notes that ISU won't be held liable if a student or visitor is exposed, including but not limited to an infectious disease, like the coronavirus.

The DOR may also require a resident to leave their assigned room and go into isolation for public health emergency reasons.

Other adjustments the university is making includes limiting use of water fountains or make them unavailable.

The university has also rolled out a COVID-19 testing program for students, faculty and staff. Administrators said they will put contact tracing measures in place to help identify and resolve possible exposure.

