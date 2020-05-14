Live COVID-19 updates: Iowa sees 191K continuing unemployment claims; state pays out $52M in benefits

Track the latest on COVID-19 in Iowa with Local 5 and WeAreIowa.com.

IOWA, USA — As business statewide prepare to reopen Friday following Gov. Kim Reynolds' order lifting certain restrictions, Local 5 is compiling what you need to know about COVID-19 in Iowa.

The following businesses across Iowa can reopen their doors this Friday:

Restaurants

Fitness centers

Malls

Other retail establishments

Salons

Barbershops

Medical spas

Tanning facilities

Massage therapy establishments

Tattoo parlors

Campgrounds

Race tracks

Libraries

Drive-in theaters

Social and fraternal clubs

"Our decisions have been based on Iowa data, the expertise of our department of public health and our epidemiologist team, the CDC, national experts, and governors sharing their expertise and best practices," Reynolds said Wednesday.

Businesses that reopen must follow Iowa Department of Public Health guidance such as capacity restrictions, social distancing and sanitation.

Bars and casinos are not included in the proclamation.

As of Wednesday, 306 Iowans have died and 13,289 have tested positive.

1-in-37 Iowans have been tested, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

May 14, 2020

Nearly 17,000 Iowans file initial unemployment claims

16,735 Iowans filed initial unemployment claims last week, a decrease of 6,506 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

15,411 initial claims were by those who work and live in Iowa, with another 1,324 by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state, Iowa Workforce Development says.

The state paid out $52,903,527.20 in unemployment insurance benefits last week and saw 191,257 continuing claims.

Iowa Workforce Development says the following industries saw the most claims:

Manufacturing (4,065)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (2,103)

Health Care & Social Assistance (1,865)

Accommodation & Food Services (1,269)

Retail Trade (1,133)

Other figures released by IWD:

$108,219,000 paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) last week — Since April 4, 2020, a total of $547,345,200 in benefits has been paid

$7,010,336.34 was paid to 13,075 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits in the week ending May 2, 2020.

Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits nationwide.

Tyson cuts some beef prices as coronavirus spikes grocery store costs



Tyson Foods is lowering some prices on certain products this week after coronavirus closures at meatpacking plants led to a surge in meat costs, the company confirmed to multiple media outlets.

CNN and the Wall Street Journal said the company plans to lower prices for ground beef, roasts and other beef products by as much as 20 to 30 percent for sales to grocery stores, restaurants and other customers. The drop in prices is expected to last through Saturday.

Gary Mickelson, the company's senior director of public relations, told CNN the reason behind the price drop is to "help keep beef on family tables across our nation, especially as our beef plants return from reduced levels of production."

Noel White, Tyson’s chief executive told the Wall Street Journal that discounting the price of beef products will help preserve consumer demand and keep beef affordable.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has said that bare store shelves in grocery stores are a "demand issue, not a supply issue."

The statement added: "Our food supply chain needs time to adjust to these changes that have happened in a very short period of time."

Reporting by TEGNA/The Associated Press

