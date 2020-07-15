Johnston City Hall closed to public, employees after positive COVID-19 case

The affected individual, who is a city employee, is under self-quarantine, leaders said.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Leaders from Johnston have decided to close the city hall to the public and employees, effective Wednesday, after a city employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The building will be closed until July 20, to prevent community spread of the virus, officials said.

In a press release, the city said the employee isn't believed to have had in-person contact with the general public through work.

Leaders said the infected employee is now under self-quarantine, following CDC and state protocols. In addition, remediation measures have taken place, including deep cleaning at city hall offices and open areas.

Officials said workers who may have been in close contact with the individual have been notified. They say there is no immediate risk to the public currently.

Leaders said the drop box inside the front doors of city hall are still accessible.