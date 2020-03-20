Principal confirms visitor to 801 Grand in Des Moines had COVID-19

The company has alerted employees and other tenants of the downtown skyscraper.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of Des Moines' largest employers said a visitor had COVID-19 entering one of its buildings.

Principal Financial Group tells Local 5 that person, who visited 801 Grand, tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said they've alerted employees and other tenants of the building, and have asked all work inside the skyscraper to self-quarantine.

Company leaders plan to deep clean Princpal floors on Friday.

Principal Financial said a majority of its employees in Des Moines are already working remotely, and they've limited visitors to its campus.