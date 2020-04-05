What an in-person church service looks like during COVID-19 pandemic

While most churches chose to have their doors remain closed due to COVID-19 Sunday, one church in Valley Junction chose to have their service in person.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With restrictions starting to be lifted across the state, many churches are still choosing to keep their doors closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, one church in Valley Junction decided to spend Sunday together for the first time in weeks.

The Valley Junction Church of God opened their doors for their congregation Sunday morning, but not without precautions. The pastor of the church says he was comfortable with the decision.

"This isn’t something that’s new to everyone, we’ve been doing this for the last six to eight weeks," Pastor Mark Fisher said. "So the idea of being social distancing is something that we’re all accustomed to."

The church members were happy with the decision, too. 65-year-old Larry Pickering, who's been a member at Valley Junction Church of God for the last 10 years, says he didn't have to think twice about going in to hear Pastor Mark's sermon in person.

"Mark's message is always 'God's in charge because that's what the Bible says," Pickering said. "It's great to have the online worshipping, but to be together with the church family is better."

Only about 20 of the church's 50 regular members showed up Sunday, so Fisher says he'll continue to do online sermons for those uncomfortable with coming and hearing them in person. He says he's eagerly awaiting the day when he'll finally be able to see all of their faces from the pulpit again.

"I'm looking forward to where everybody else will feel welcome to come, and visitors will be welcome to come and be a part of what God is doing," Fisher said.