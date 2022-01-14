Where can I get a COVID test near Des Moines?

The Polk County Health Department will open a new testing site on Monday, Jan. 17. Here's where else you can get a test.

As COVID-19 cases rise and demand for testing surges, tests can be hard to come by. Hospitals and clinics are urging patients not to come in unless they are in need of medical treatment. If you were exposed or have symptoms of the virus, here are some options in and around the Des Moines metro.

Have a test site to add? Email Local 5 at news@weareiowa.com or text us at 515-457-1026.

CVS

CVS offers both rapid and PCR testing at locations across the state. You can book an appointment here.

Due to increased demand, the website says appointments are limited and lab results are currently taking one to three days. Rapid test results are still available within hours

GS Labs

GS Labs offers rapid and PCR testing by appointment. The site recently moved from West Des Moines to 8801 University Avenue in Clive. Appointments can be made here.

Without insurance, a rapid test is $179 and a PCR test is $229. GS Labs does accept insurance from some providers

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee offers free PCR and antigen testing at select pharmacy locations. Patients must make an appointment ahead of time here.

Hy-Vee also offers rapid antibody testing, which can tell if a patient has previously had COVID-19. Those tests cost $25.

Nomi Health

Nomi Health has test sites at the Northwest Public Swimming Pool and Kurtz Opportunity Center in Des Moines. Appointments can be made online here. Testing is available at no cost with or without insurance.

Polk County Health Department

The health department is opening a new drive-thru site Monday, Jan. 17. at the west parking lot of Polk County Riverplace (2309 Euclid Ave.). This site will offer both PCR tests, with results available within 48 hours, and rapid tests. There is no cost if you are symptomatic or have been exposed, but you should bring insurance if you have it and an ID for proof of residency.

PCHD also says it will be opening more drive-thru sites will be opening soon. Local 5 will update this story as more information about those sites becomes available.

Walgreens

Walgreens offers free drive-thru PCR testing at locations throughout the metro. Appointments are required and can be made online here.

At-home test kits

Retailers including CVS, Walgreens, Hy-Vee, Walmart and Target sell at-home test kits, but supplies can be limited. Americans will be able to order free test kits from covidtests.gov starting Jan. 19, but these tests will take 7-12 days to ship after ordering.

TestIowa

TestIowa is offering free at-home test kits which can be requested here.

Keep in mind it can take several days for kits to be delivered for use. It also takes time for tests to be processed and for results to come back. TestIowa's website says results should be emailed to patients within 24 hours of the sample being dropped off at the State Hygienic Lab.

Medicap Pharmacy locations in Polk County are also serving as pick-up locations for TestIowa. However, Medicap is not currently offering COVID-19 testing.