UnityPoint: Appointments now required for urgent care locations in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint urgent care locations in central Iowa are now asking all patients to reserve a time online instead of just walking in for service starting Dec. 5, according to a press release.

This is due to an increased number of respiratory infections like the flu, RSV and COVID-19.

By reserving a time online, UnityPoint hopes to reduce the time a patient spends in a waiting room exposed to others and guarantee that doctors will be available.

In the press release, Josh Rehmann, DO, vice president and medical director for UnityPoint Clinic in Central Iowa said the changes are in the best interest of public health.

“Our goal is to deliver high-quality care to as many patients as safely as possible. We believe that having patients reserve a time online, we can better serve our community as efficiently as possible," Rehmann said.