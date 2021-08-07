Iowa State Fair hosts 2021 job fair

Those who work the fair get to enjoy free fair admission and parking.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the United States works its way out of the pandemic, many industries are looking to fill open jobs.

Openings across the country have hit a record high for the second straight month.

The Labor Department says employers had more than nine million openings at the end of May.

Here in Iowa, the Iowa State Fairgrounds had an open job fair Thursday for this year's fair.

"We hire about 1400 people, probably half of those are returning people," said Iowa State Fair Manager and CEO Gary Slater. "Some of them have worked here in the same capacity for many many years. And they do come back to us and so that's why we're looking for 400 to 600 people "

Those who work the fair get to enjoy free fair admission and parking.

Anyone interested in working at the fairgrounds can also find a job application at iowastatefair.org.