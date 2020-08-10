Almost $200,000 available for West Des Moines residents impacted by the pandemic

Those eligible can use the money to help pay rent or utilities.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The economic impact of Covid-19 is felt all across the nation and West Des Moines is no exception.

"This has been a very volatile financial time as we all know and understand," said Athea Holcomb, Director of West Des Moines Human Services.

For those in West Des Moines who are affected, roughly $200,000 is now available to help pay rent and utilities. It is part of a series of grants the city received related to the pandemic.

"Some money that came down from the CARES act and currently there is money with the Iowa finance authority," Holcomb told Local 5.

All of the money will be used to help West Des Moines residents who are struggling to make ends meet.

To receive a grant to help pay rent the household:

must not be able to make payments specifically because of the pandemic

must live within West Des Moines

must earn less than 80 percent of the median income. For a family of four, that is just over $71,000

The money will be given out on a first come first serve basis.