House fire in Altoona caused by 'exterior energized heat source', Altoona Fire Department says

The Altoona Fire Department responded to a residential house fire in Altoona Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire on 31st Avenue SW at approximately 1:04 p.m. They arrived within minutes of the 911 call and "observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the north side of the home," according to a press release.

The fire spread up the house's siding and into the attic. The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes.

According to a preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire appears to be due to "an exterior energized heat source coming into contact with combustible materials."

The investigation is ongoing. There are no injuries or fatalities associated with the fire.

The American Red Cross will provide assistance to the home's occupants.