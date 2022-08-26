Altoona duplex across from Centennial Elementary catches fire

ALTOONA, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
A duplex in Altoona caught fire Friday afternoon, the Altoona Police Department said.
Fire crews from eight different departments responded to the fire. 9th Street SE was temporarily closed as officials worked to control the fire and investigate the incident.
"Our units arrived in just a few minutes and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the house," said Lance Routson, deputy fire chief of operations for the Altoona Fire Department. "Because the fire is under investigation right now, we're still gathering facts and information regarding the situation as the fire broke out."
No people were injured in the fire, according to Routson. Two animals were rescued safely from the home.
The duplex is located north of Centennial Elementary. According to the Southeast Polk Community School District, the school building was not damaged but afternoon recesses were held indoors.
While dismissal time did not change, parents were advised to be patient as officers directed traffic during afterschool pickup.
