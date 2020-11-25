How you can volunteer to keep seniors company through the lonely holidays

During the pandemic, seniors have been forced to isolate to decrease the chance of them being infected from COVID-19. EveryStep is hoping you can keep them company.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many senior citizens are in isolation this holiday season without a loved one to talk to.

“I have one woman that has not been out of her room since March," said Deb Edwards, a volunteer for EveryStep. “They like to have someone listen to them.”

The program coordinator for the volunteer service, Jennifer Andercg, said, "With Iowa, especially, and the Midwest we have a lot of people that move out of state and so we find that people have families, but their family members are trying to coordinate services from afar.”

Pre-pandemic, volunteers would do one on one in person visits, take them to doctor appointments, and go grocery shopping.

"It has been really great because I’ve been able to match some of them up with food banks, the energy assistance program. You learn so much about them and their needs," explained Edwards.

EveryStep is currently looking for more volunteers to talk with senior citizens.