The City of Truro says residents should boil water before consuming until Sunday.

TRURO, Iowa — The City of Truro is asking residents to boil water before from Friday until Sunday.

The city said the boil advisory is a precaution after a water line broke Thursday night.

"If water was off at your property please take precaution and boil any water for consumption," the city said.

More information can be found on the city's website.

Watch: Brothers walking across America share message of empathy during Des Moines stop