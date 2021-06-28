22-year-old man killed in Boone County crash Sunday

Alexander John Zigler of Boone died at the scene of the crash, according to the Iowa State Patrol crash report.

BOONE, Iowa — A man is dead after another car failed to stop at a stop sign in rural Boone County Sunday evening, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol.

Alexander John Zigler, 22, of Boone died at the scene.

The crash report says the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse traveling southbound on R Avenue failed to stop at the intersection at 210th Street just before crashing into Zigler's Chevrolet Silverado.

Zigler's truck veered off the road after the crash and struck the side of a power pole on the driver's side.

The report does not say if the driver of the Traverse was brought into custody or not. There are no charges listed against the driver at this time.