Crews still searching for girl who drowned in Cedar River

The Linn County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they are looking for Zyah Thomas, who they believe drowned.

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Crews are still searching Thursday for an 11-year-old girl who they believe drowned at a state park near Mount Vernon.

Law enforcement says they were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to Palisades-Kepler State Park after the girl went into the Cedar River and began struggling. She did not resurface.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police tweeted that the search was done for the night but will resume Friday morning.