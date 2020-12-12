Male driver dead after crashing into tree in Des Moines

The crash happened in the 1600 block of SE 14th Street.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer tried to perform life-saving measures on a male driver after the driver crashed into a tree early Saturday morning.

According to a release from Des Moines Police, a patrol officer witnessed a car go off the roadway and strike a tree in the 1600 block of SE 14th Street around 5:46 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Police reported the adult male driver was found to not have a pulse. CPR was initiated by the witnessing officer and medics were dispatched to assist. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel continued CPR while transporting the driver to MercyOne – Des Moines. Lifesaving efforts continued at the hospital, however, the driver was pronounced dead.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating this crash.