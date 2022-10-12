Des Moines police identify 23-year-old killed in shooting on city's south side

This is Des Moines' 14th homicide of 2022.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a Wednesday shooting on the south side of Des Moines.

Des Moines Police patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to the scene at Weston Park Apartment Homes at approximately 3:10 p.m.

A male victim, identified as 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa of Des Moines, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injury.

"You got a scene at an apartment complex, a lot of people move around, a lot of cars moving around, so we need to do a little more work until we put out a suspect description," Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver — Marijuana with a weapons enhancement, though police did not state if there was a direct connection to Oghissa's death.

DMPD says one firearm has been recovered during the investigation.