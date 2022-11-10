West Des Moines police searching pond near city hall, library after caller said body dumped in water

Police are asking people to stay away from the shoreline as the investigation continues.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in West Des Moines are searching for a possible body dumped in a pond.

Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department said an initial call came in around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning from a woman who said her son dumped a body in some water in the area around the library and city hall.

After receiving the call, officers responded to the Garden Ridge Condominiums on Fuller Road. About 15 minutes after, police moved to the pond near city hall, the public library and the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater along Mills Civic Parkway, and began searching in the water.

The West Des Moines Fire Department and Iowa Department of Natural Resources are searching the pond using sonar and boats. Clive police are also assisting in the investigation.

Over a dozen officers are on scene at the apartments and the pond.

Police are asking people to stay away from the shoreline as the investigation continues.