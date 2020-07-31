2 killed in Thursday night Ankeny crash

Police say officers were dispatched to a car vs. motorcycle collision at the intersection of SW Oralabor Road and SW Irvinedale Drive shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

ANKENY, Iowa — The driver and passenger of a motorcycle were killed in an Ankeny crash that happened Thursday nighit.

According to the Ankeny Police Department, officers were dispatched to a car vs. motorcycle collision at the intersection of SW Oralabor Road and SW Irvinedale Drive shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the motorcycle, 40-year-old Shaun Gumm of Des Moines, and and its passenger, 35-year-old Amanda Gordon of Des Moines, both died.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were uninjured.