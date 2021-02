PERRY, Iowa — Impairment is suspected in a Tuesday evening crash that killed one just south of Perry, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

53-year-old Joseph Wink was driving south on County Highway P58 when he crossed into the northbound lane crashing into and killing 40-year-old Danyel Hardisty of Minburn. A 7-year-old passenger was injured in the crash and transported to Blank Children Hospital.