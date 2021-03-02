Polk County Supervisors urge lawmakers to ban conversion therapy in Iowa

The practice is already outlawed in 20 other states.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Board of Supervisors is calling on state leaders to ban conversion therapy.

The practice, which some equate to child abuse, uses various methods to try to change a person's sexual orientation.

Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to call on lawmakers and the governor to ban the practice in Iowa.

"Education is the only way we can stop and end this horrible practice," District Five Supervisor Matt McCoy said. "We will continue to try to reach out and try to educate Iowans on the harmful impact of this type of therapy."

Studies show conversion therapy leads to depression, anxiety and self-destructive behavior.

20 other states have already outlawed the practice.