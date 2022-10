The crash happened on I-35 northbound around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A Texas man was killed Wednesday evening after authorities say his vehicle left the road and hit several trees before coming to rest in a ditch.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the car was heading northbound on I-35 at the 53.5-mile marker when it veered into a ditch, crashing into trees and an embankment.