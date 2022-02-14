FBI seek public's help in finding Illinois teen last seen in Keokuk

Authorities say Addison Windbigler, 14, has been missing since Dec. 14.

OMAHA, Neb. — The FBI is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from Illinois.

Agents, along with state and local partners, are investigating the disappearance of Addison Windbigler, 14, from Nauvoo, Illinois, which borders Iowa.

The FBI said that Windbigler traveled to Keokuk with a family member on Dec. 13 and was left with a family friend. She was last seen the next day.

Addison is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 lbs. and has brown eyes and brown hair.

The FBI believes there are people in the Keokuk community who can provide information that will assist in finding Windbigler.

If you have any information on her disappearance, please call FBI Omaha at 402-493-8688.