Missing Ames teenager found safe, police say

"Elaura has been found and she is safe," Ames PD said in a Monday morning update. "Thanks for your help!"

AMES, Iowa — A 17-year-old girl that went missing in Ames has been found safe, according to the Ames Police Department.

Police say Elaura Andrist left the 1000 block of Florida Ave around 3:00 a.m. Monday.

Police focused their search for Andrist, who has autism, around the area of Ontario and North Dakota Streets. The Story County Sheriff's Office used drones to assist in their search.