Missing Ames teenager found safe, police say

AMES, Iowa — A 17-year-old girl that went missing in Ames has been found safe, according to the Ames Police Department.
Police say Elaura Andrist left the 1000 block of Florida Ave around 3:00 a.m. Monday.
Police focused their search for Andrist, who has autism, around the area of Ontario and North Dakota Streets. The Story County Sheriff's Office used drones to assist in their search.
Ames PD posted an update to Twitter at 8:39 a.m. Monday: "Elaura has been found and she is safe. Thanks for your help!"