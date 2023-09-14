x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fire crews respond to large fire in downtown Des Moines

The fire broke out at a vacant building on Southeast 5th Street and Elm Street.
generic fire image

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned building in downtown Des Moines Thursday morning. 

According to a lieutenant with the Des Moines Fire Department, firefighters responded to the former Des Moines Public Works building, near Southeast 5th Street and Elm Street, while it was being demolished around 9 a.m. 

An excavator was inside the building when a worker reached down, heard a popping noise and then saw flames

The fire is largely put out as of 10 a.m. Thursday, but the cause of the fire remains unknown. No one was injured in the fire. 

The fire department says the fire is not under investigation, as it is a vacant building. 

Des Moines police closed part of Southeast 4th Street as fire crews continued to fight the flames. It is unclear if the road has reopened. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Iowa DPS: Algona Police Ofc. Kevin Cram shot and killed Wednesday | FULL PRESS CONFERENCE

Before You Leave, Check This Out