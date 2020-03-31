Grocery stores trying to keep up with costumer demand while staying sanitized

Fareway and Hy-Vee—two Iowa-based grocers—have seen paper and personal hygiene products fly off the shelves.

It's been a few weeks since Iowans have been asked to stay at home as much as possible.

Grocery stores like Fareway and Hy-Vee, both of which are based in the state, are feeling the effects and taking precautions.

"We get a truck 5 times a week and we have toilet paper on every truck that we get," said Mark Luke, the store director for Hy-Vee's Mills Civic location in West Des Moines. "But, it's a limited supply. They're kind of rationing them out to stores."

Employees say the store has been packed with customers.

"It isn't required of us to wear gloves and masks, but they are requiring us to sanitize the belt and the check stands in between every transaction," employee Alyssa Joyce explained.

The store also power washes carts each morning and wipes down handles frequently each day.

Fareway is also taking precautions for their customers. While both grocery store chains are reserving an hour of shopping for individuals at a higher risk of catching COVID-19, it's important customers to know there's no need hoard groceries.

"We do have enough stock ... we'd like to get more paper products in and stuff like that," said Urbandale Fareway Store Manager Dave Eisentrager. "It's not for lack of ordering, it's just something that's going to take a little more time."

Eisentrager has been with Fareway for his entire career: over 30 years.

Getting products into the store hasn't been an issue, but grocery stores are having to limit the number of products in certain categories to avoid stockpiling.