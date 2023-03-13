1 dead, 1 injured following 3-vehicle crash in Poweshiek County, Iowa State Patrol says

A car was traveling south on Highway 63 when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 6, just east of Grinnell.

GRINNELL, Iowa — One person is dead and another is injured following a three-vehicle crash in Poweshiek County, according to a Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Iowa State Patrol claims an SUV was traveling south on Highway 63 just east of Grinnell when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 6 at around 1:56 p.m. Monday.

The SUV struck a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck, which was traveling west on Highway 6. The impact of the crash pushed the pickup truck's trailer into the eastbound lane.

Then, a semi-truck traveling east on Highway 6 proceeded to crash into both the SUV and the pickup truck.

All three vehicles ended up in the north ditch, where the SUV caught on fire.

The driver of the SUV died as a result of the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the semi-truck did not report any injuries.

Iowa State Patrol is still investigating this crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.