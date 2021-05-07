Addiction experts worry about sports betting as Olympics creep closer

It's easier now more than ever to gamble, and initial sports betting data may not be a true representation of how sports wagering is impacting Iowans.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Compulsive gambling is more common than you may think. If you're struggling with addiction or know someone who is, call 1-800-BETS-OFF to get in touch with resources in your area or click/tap this link. Other resources are also available at the bottom of this article.



The countdown to the Tokyo Olympics is now under three weeks, and it will be the first time Iowans can bet on who they think will bring home the gold.

However, addictions experts are urging people to remember gambling can sometimes do more harm than good.

Sports wagering became legal in Iowa on Aug. 15, 2019, creating an added layer of excitement for sports fans. In addition, Iowans are able to place their bets from home via their phone or computer.

"It's right there. It's at the tip of your fingers," said Sharaine Conner, an addiction therapist with Thriving Families Counseling Services. "And while technology is great and flourishing, this is an example of where our impulsive behaviors get the better of us and we just can't say no."

Since the legalization of sports betting, calls and visits for those seeking help for gambling actually decreased. But remember: the COVID-19 pandemic shut down virtually every aspect of life for about two months, including casinos and sporting events.

Because of this, 2020 likely isn't a good representation of how sports betting has impacted Iowans.

"Just because of COVID, I wouldn't say that's helped it to expand more," Conner said. "I think you're just seeing people expand their avenues of gambling more so than gambling has increased."

So for those considering placing bets, be aware of how much you're spending.

"It doesn't seem to happen until after the fact that you realize that you spent 40 cents here and $1 here and $10 here and $20 here and it just begins to rack up money," Conner said. "And that's where I think people tend to fail the most is not being able to see the cash that you're spending."

Compulsive gambling is more common than many think. Iowa data shows about 14% of adult Iowans will have issues because of their gambling habits.

Here are the signs to look out for, according to Your Life Iowa:

Constantly thinking about gambling (reliving past gambling experiences, planning the next venture, thinking of ways to get gambling money, etc.)

Being secretive about gambling habits and defensive when confronted

Lying to family and others about the extent of gambling

Increasing bet amounts to achieve the desired excitement (“high”)

Trying unsuccessfully to control, cut back or stop gambling

Feeling restless or irritable when not gambling

Gambling to escape problems

Chasing losses with more gambling

Committing crimes to finance gambling

Jeopardizing or losing relationships, jobs, education or career opportunities because of gambling

Relying on others to relieve a desperate financial situation caused by gambling

Your Life Iowa has several resources available to Iowans battling a gambling addiction. Calling 1-800-BETS-OFF is one of the ways to reach a counselor to help those struggling.