1 killed in rural Iowa crash Sunday, Iowa State Patrol says

SUMNER, Iowa — An Altoona man was killed and another driver injured in a Sunday afternoon crash in rural Iowa, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

The report says 22-year-old Carter Harris of Florida was driving east on County Highway C33 when he ran a stop sign around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Harris' car hit 22-year-old Altoona resident Derrius Taylor-Ly's vehicle. Taylor-Ly was traveling north on Highway V56.

Both vehicles ended up in a ditch on the northeast side of the road. Taylor-Ly, who was wearing a seatbelt, died on the scene due to his injuries, the crash report claims.

Responders then took Harris to Community Memorial Healthcare in Sumner, Iowa to treat his injuries.

Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate the crash.