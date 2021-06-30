Iowa Supreme Court issues ruling favoring state in Planned Parenthood case

On the final day of its term, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled the state does not need to fund two Planned Parenthood sex-education programs.

On the final day of its term, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled the state does not need to fund two Planned Parenthood programs.

Justices ruled a 2019 law prohibiting federal funding to be used by Planned Parenthood to teach sex education is constitutional. Because Planned Parenthood provides abortions, the state does not need to fund its two programs aimed at educating teenagers about sex, pregnancy, and related topics.