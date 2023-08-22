Iowa Utilities Board holds first public hearing on Summit pipeline application

Summit Carbon Solutions' pipeline would create a system of underground pipelines carrying CO2 across 2,000 miles and five states, including Iowa.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Iowa Utilities Board held a public evidentiary hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed $5.5 billion pipeline network on Tuesday.

According to IUB documentation, three witnesses spoke at the Tuesday hearing in Fort Dodge, which started at 9 a.m.

What is the Iowa Utilities Board pipeline hearing about?

Summit Carbon Solutions' pipeline would create a system of underground pipelines carrying CO2 across 2,000 miles and five states, including Iowa. The $5.5 billion project has attracted criticism and interest in its infancy, and the Fort Dodge hearings will allow witnesses to share their piece on the pipeline.

Proponents of carbon capture technology hail the process as a climate change combatant with backing from the Biden administration.

But public reception to the technology has been varied, with landowners, farmers, environmental activists and more opposing the project publicly, typically citing land ownership and environmental concerns as potential qualms.

Are there other pipelines planned in Iowa?

Other similar projects affecting Iowa are in the works, including pipelines by Navigator CO2 Ventures and Wolf Carbon Solutions, though they've faced similar backlash.

An Iowa judge ruled that a state law giving surveyors the right to enter private property is unconstitutional back in early May, handing opponents of the proposed pipelines a victory.

Earlier this month, North Dakota regulators denied the carbon dioxide pipeline's sitting permit.

How long will the pipeline hearing continue?

The hearing is expected to last multiple days and will be livestreamed on the Iowa Utilities Board's website. As of Tuesday, the board has published witness lists and information up until Friday, Aug. 24.