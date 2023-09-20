State's only Latinx food pantry looks for donations for mobile expansion

Iowa's first and only Latinx food pantry is now expanding and hoping you can help them reach people in rural Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's first and only Latinx food pantry is now expanding and hoping you can help them reach even more people.

Knock and Drop Iowa, a volunteer-based non-profit, runs this food pantry every Wednesday at Franklin Junior High in Des Moines from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The group serves any person who walks through their doors and does not require IDs or proof of need to receive any help.

Executive Director Zuli Garcia said they serve hundreds of people weekly and many come from rural areas. That's why they're aiming to raise $75,000 to buy a refrigerated cargo van. The van will give them the ability to be a mobile food pantry and meet people where they're at.

"We asked a family 'Why are you coming down here for food?' And she said 'It's cheaper to put gas in my four-cylinder vehicle than to purchase food right now' so we decided we needed to work on expanding," said Garcia.

Garcia said they're food pantry ultimately helps with food insecurity but there are other gaps it closes, like language barriers, clothing, and even providing laptops for families that may need one. It's all about helping each other thrive.

"When you're going through a need, it shouldn't be a put me down. It should be an uplift. You should be able to come to a food pantry and find foods you're used to cooking," she said.

As part of Knock and Drop's growth, they've hired a part-time employee this year.

If you'd like to donate to help them get the cargo van, you can reach out to Garcia at: Zuli@knockanddropiowa.org

You can also make cash donations by sending the money here:

Venmo/Paypal: @knockanddropIA

Mailed check:

PO Box 8054