Polk County Sheriff's Office releases additional 2018 shooting info

The sheriff’s office disclosed details in an online video that includes dashboard camera footage of deputies chasing Isaiah Hayes, 25, through central Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam footage and other information Friday about the fatal shooting of a Wisconsin man by one of its deputies in 2018.

It wasn't immediately clear from the video released Friday if 25-year-old Isaiah Hayes was shot in the back, as his family contends.

The sheriff’s office disclosed details in an online video that includes dashboard camera footage of deputies chasing the Ashland, Wisconsin, man through central Iowa. That video is attached below.

They also released previously undisclosed documents and radio communications.

Here's the list of what they released:

Video describing the incident

Dash cam video (2 videos)

Incident Reports (4 reports)

Property Sheets

All of the information can be found on the sheriff's office website.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Ryan Phillips saw Hayes run from a stolen car near Altoona, Iowa. Phillips reported that Hayes had a weapon and that Phillips fired when Hayes refused orders to drop it.

A release from Hayes' family attorney Dave O'Brien claims Hayes was "executed for no legitimate reason." O'Brien's release included an audio clip that he says is proof that Phillips shot at Hayes quickly.

“Isaiah was shot [through] the back while running away and posing no threat to any officer present” said O’Brien.

“We now know what Polk County was trying to hide – and the audio file further demonstrates how fast Phillips started shooting.”

According to the release, Hayes' family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in October 2019. A trial date has yet to be set.