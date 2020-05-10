Early voters in Marshall County happy to avoid crowded polls

Oct. 5 marks the first day voters in Iowa can cast their ballots. It's also the first day auditor's can mail out absentee ballots.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — Marshall County dropped off roughly 6,400 ballots Monday morning as Iowa officially starts its early voting period.

"The Post Office did talk to us last week, and they wanted them there in the morning so that they could get them out on the truck by three," Marshall County Auditor Nan Benson said.

If you are voting absentee, make sure you sign and seal your ballot.

If not, expect to hear from your auditor's office.

"We get in touch with that voter and have them come back in," Benson said. "We send them a letter; we get in touch with them one way or another and have them fix that."

Iowa also allows people to vote early in person.

Just check with your county auditor to see where they're hosting in-person voting and find out the hours.

"I was so excited to come vote," Carrie Barr said.

Barr, who lives in Marshalltown, voted early Monday.

She said it was good to check off one more item from her 2020 to-do list, saying it moved her one step closer to 2021.

"I was excited to take action," Barr said. "There are so many things we can't do, but this is something we can do and we need to do."

Those voting in Marshall County said they're happy with the safety precautions in place and felt safe while casting their ballots.

"Coming down here made it convenient for me to come in, vote and avoid the crowds on election day," said Larry Burg, who cast his vote Monday morning in Marshall County.

If you change your mind and want to vote in person after requesting an absentee ballot, there are a few ways to do that.

You can surrender your absentee ballot on election day at the polls.

If you don't bring your ballot with you, the poll workers can call your county auditor and have the office void your absentee ballot.