6 bills that could impact Iowa's LGBTQ community

Local 5 reached out to the lawmakers who sponsored these bills but have yet to hear back.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Jan. 22, 2021.

Lawmakers in the Iowa Legislature are working on a number of bills that could impact the state's LGBTQ community.

Local 5 reached out to the lawmakers who sponsored these bills but have yet to hear back.

Here's what lawmakers have proposed so far:

Senate File 80

SF80 requires school district staff to ask students to identify the pronoun they prefer to be called or ask students to fill out a survey about their pronoun preference.

Parents must be informed ahead of time before the school poses the question to students. Under the bill, the student's response would be available to their parent or guardian upon request.

The bill is being addressed by a senate education subcommittee. It requires approval from the full education committee before it can be introduced in the Senate for a vote.

Senate File 167

SF167 requires schools to get permission from a parent or guardian before they can teach students about gender identity. This applies to students in grades first through sixth.

Students can opt-out of this curriculum if their parent or guardian doesn't provide written consent to the school.

Lawmakers introduced the bill on Wednesday, Jan. 26, which was then referred to the Senate Education Committee.

The bill has yet to be assigned to a subcommittee of lawmakers for discussion.

House File 193

HF193 would make it illegal for medical professionals to provide treatments or surgeries that would alter a minor's appearance to match the gender they identify as.

The medical professional in question would be subject to disciplinary action and civil penalties.

The bill would also empower and provide protections for conversion therapy.

It also requires state government agencies to inform parents if their child exhibits any signs that they may identify as transgender.

The bill was introduced Friday, Jan. 22, and referred to a human resources subcommittee in the House for approval.

Watch more political coverage on Local 5's YouTube channel

House File 170

HF170 would allow people to discriminate on the basis of their religious beliefs and moral convictions. This protects the right of an individual to discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

The bill was introduced Friday, Jan. 22, and referred to the House Judiciary subcommittee.

House File 187

HF187 would not require schools and churches to allow people who identify as transgender from using the bathroom or locker room of the gender they identify as.

The bill was introduced Friday, Jan. 22, and referred to the House Judiciary subcommittee.

House File 184

HF184 would limit students to playing sports and intramural teams of their sex, not the gender they identify as.

For example, students of the female sex wouldn't be allowed to play football for a school-sponsored team.

This would apply at every education level in the state from grade school to higher education.