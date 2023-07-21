'People are more kind of fed up': New survey reports a high percentage of political burnout in US

Iowa serves as a hub for national politics throughout the presidential election cycle, but a new study shows more Americans have dismal views on national politics.

DES MOINES, Iowa — According to a new survey from the Pew Research Center, nearly two-thirds of Americans say the nation's politics are exhausting.

The Center surveyed more than 13,500 Americans in both June and July to obtain these results.

So why is there this political burnout in the U.S.?

"People see the topics, same topics, over and over again, and I think instead of having political speaking points, we need to just make connections," said Raya Hoppe, a scholar at the Drake University Ron and Jane Olson Center for Public Democracy.

Pew Research Center noted a few key findings in their survey that may help explain this notion.

First, the current presidential candidates running for the White House next year are underwhelming, according to 63% of Americans surveyed by the center.

"People are more kind of fed up with parties as a whole," said Rachel Paine Caufield, co-executive director for the Center for Public Democracy. "Not a surprise then that candidates who are nominated by those parties, don't have a ton of public support."

However, Hoppe says Americans need to deal with the candidates who are running and vote for who they "feel a connection" with.

"If these are our candidates, then that's what we have to deal with," she said. "That's going to be a next thing for later elections."

The U.S. Supreme Court's latest rulings are a second reason Pew Research Center suggests why this political burnout exists among 65% of Americans.

"Before the last few years, faith in the U.S. Supreme Court was always super high," explained Karen Kedrowski, professor and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center at Iowa State University. "Now there has been considerable loss of faith and confidence in the Supreme Court."

Caufield also noted that the unauthorized release of the Dobbs decision, as well as continued ethics inquiries into justices might lead some Americans to have unfavorable opinions of the Court.

Third, the Pew Research Center says Americans are more polarized now than in the past, reporting that "more than eight-in-ten Americans say... 'Republicans and Democrats are more focused on fighting each other than on solving problems.'"

"There's a lack of compromise, collegiality and overwhelming amount of name calling, and divisiveness," Kedrowski said.

Even though Pew Research Center's survey details only a small sample size, the country noticeably becomes more divided as we approach election season.