Right to 'keep and bear arms' resolution passes Senate, House: Iowa voters will get final say in 2022

The joint resolution proposes an amendment to Iowa's Constitution which would reaffirm an Iowan's right to bear arms.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters in 2022 will get the final say on a constitutional amendment that would reaffirm an Iowan's right "to keep and bear arms."

The joint resolution passed through the Iowa House and Senate Thursday night.

"The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed," the resolution says. "The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny."

Under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, Iowans already have the right to bear arms as Americans.

Since this is a resolution to propose an amendment to the Iowa Constitution, it will be submitted to the electorate for ratification during the general election in November 2022.