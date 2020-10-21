'Just give us 7 democrat votes.' Sen. Grassley hopes to pass stimulus bill

Sen. Chuck Grassley says that the bill the Republicans are proposing includes help for small businesses and for schools who are spending more money on sanitation.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Time is running out on negotiations on a new COVID-19 relief bill.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke again Wednesday and continue to signal process. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn't want the White House to strike a deal though.

But Sen. Chuck Grassley disagrees.

"Just give us seven democrats to get to 60. We then can get a bill up for simple discussions," said Sen. Grassley. "We can then work with Pelosi and the democrats and work out our differences."