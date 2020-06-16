Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Iowa, heads to Forest City

The VP is stopping in Forest City to tour Winnebago Industries and deliver remarks on "Opening Up America Again" to employees.

FOREST CITY, Iowa — Vice President Mike Pence is stopping in Iowa Tuesday for the administration's "Opening Up America Again" initiative.

Air Force Two arrived at the Mason City Municipal Airport in Clear Lake around 11:00 a.m. The vice president was greeted by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.

From there, Pence will have lunch with Reynolds in Forest City at 11:45 a.m. before he tours Winnebago Industries at 1:30 p.m.

The vice president will deliver remarks at 2:10 p.m. to Winnebago employees on "Opening Up America Again."

Pence is expected to leave Iowa by 4:00 p.m. and head back to Washington.