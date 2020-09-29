Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy from south side of Des Moines

Marques Antonio Smith was last seen near the 4700 block of SE 14th Street on the south side of Des Moines Tuesday morning wearing grey sweatpants, police say.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 10-year-old boy is missing in Des Moines Tuesday, and officers are asking the public for help locating him.

Marquest Antonio Smith was last seen near the 4700 block of SE 14th Street on the south side of Des Moines Tuesday morning. A release from the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) says it appears that he left on his own.

His family hasn't seen him since Tuesday morning.

Marques is about 4' tall and weighs around 75 pounds. He has longer, light brown hair as seen in the picture above. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants.