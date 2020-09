High school extracurriculars like band are trying as hard as possible to stay active this semester.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A pair of West Des Moines moms are teaming up in their homes and making masks and instrument covers for over 1,000 students.

It's a task they took head on this summer, and it's taken over their lives.

Now, they're looking to help others navigate the new normal of playing an instrument during the pandemic.