WATCH LIVE | Testimony resumes on Day 4 of Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial

Friday testimony in the death of Mollie Tibbetts included Tara Scott, a criminalist with Iowa DCI, and Pamela Romero, a former Iowa City police officer.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera continues Monday following testimony Friday from a former police officer who interviewed the suspect in Mollie Tibbetts' killing, and an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation criminalist who examined blood on a vehicle central to the state's case.

On Friday, the jury was shown video from an interview with Pamela Romero, a former Iowa City police officer, and Bahena Rivera. The video showed Bahena Rivera appearing to put his head down and fall asleep.

Romero maintained he was "very active" in conversation.

"He was tired, everybody was tired," she said. "But I was not able to see that he was really, really tired."

Amy Johnson, an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation criminalist, testified about traveling to Yarrabee Farms on Aug. 20, 2018, to examine the black Chevy Malibu allegedly driven by Bahena Rivera.

The next day, she traveled back to Poweshiek County to a cornfield where Tibbetts' body was located.

Friday afternoon, Iowa State Crime Lab criminalist Tara Scott told the jury about blood found on the trunk liners of the car.

"The screening tests indicated the presence of blood on those swabs, and the DNA profile that I developed matched the known DNA profile of Mollie Tibbetts," she said.

On cross-examination, Scott said there was a mixture of three people's DNA total in the trunk: Tibbetts and two others.

"I can neither include or exclude [Bahena Rivera]," she testified of the other two pieces of DNA.

Monday, May 24

9:20 a.m.

Agent Vileta testifies even though others were questioned and a "deep dive" was conducted in the case, nobody was labeled a suspect.

This includes Wayne Cheney and Jackson Eichhorn.

Agent Vileta says information they got from Dalton Jack (Mollie's boyfriend) ruled him out as a suspect. He was in Dubuque for work, and no one reported seeing him in Brooklyn at the time of Mollie's disappearance.

9:00 a.m.

Court is back in session.

8:47 a.m.

Court goes on a 10-minute break to troubleshoot the courtroom's sound system. Some jurors are having issues hearing the questions and/or testimony.

Agent Vileta first called to Brooklyn when Mollie disappeared, investigating the missing persons report. Describes her as extremely low risk, in terms of lifestyle of becoming a victim.

"We had a hard time finding something negative about Mollie Tibbetts."

8:35 a.m.

Court is back in session.