The motorcyclist was driving "at a high rate of speed" according to the Des Moines Police Department.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 26-year-old motorcyclist died after a collision with a pick-up truck Friday night.

Des Moines Police said the crash occurred near 17th Street and Ingersoll Avenue at about 10:00 p.m.

The motorcyclist was driving "at a high rate of speed" according to witness reports and preliminary evidence.